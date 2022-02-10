RHYLL Cricket Ground will be a hive of activity on Sunday February 13, with a blend of cricket, entertainment, tasty food, and a generous splash of pink.
It’s all for a good cause, raising funds to assist the McGrath Foundation in providing breast care nurses to support cancer patients and their families.
Phillip Island District Cricket Club is hosting its Pink Stumps Day event, with cricket action getting underway at 10am.
A spirited contest is likely, with Phillip Island Yellow and Phillip Island Blue battling for onfield honours.
Other festivities kick off at 2pm, with food served from 3pm.
Nobody will go hungry, with a spit roast and a Sri Lankan vegetarian curry on the menu.
Salads will be provided.
Gillian Gilbert from Wigsisters is the guest speaker.
Her own breast cancer journey inspired her to share space in her hair salon with a wig and headwear store that provides affordable options for women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.
Pink Stumps Day entertainment will have a local vibe, with Andrew Tolley performing.
“He’s a singer songwriter and guitarist, local boy, and plays for our club,” Sharks secretary Daniel Stevenson said.
$20 covers food and your first beer, wine or soft drink, with no booking required.
In keeping with the day, pink cocktails will be available for purchase.
Kids will have fun with face painting and pink hairspray available.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the spirit of the occasion and wear a touch of pink.
Donations can be made online at pinkstumpsday.com.au/fundraisers/pidcc/pink-stumps-day-event or at Sunday’s event, and there will be raffles on the day.
The club is hoping to raise a total of $5,000.