THE ladies of South Gippsland and surrounds came together as part of the local OMK’s seventh annual Pink Stumps Day where they raised an outstanding $72,000 for the McGrath Foundation.
The annual event initially began seven years ago to raise money towards breast care nurses and support those in the community who are experiencing breast cancer.
On Saturday, the McGrath Foundation Ambassador Tracy Bevan and Senior Fundraising Officer Marcus Vinski flew in from Sydney especially for the OMK event.
“It is humbling to see so many continuing to support the foundation, despite the hardship over the past two years, OMK were resilient and managed one of their most successful fundraisers online,” said Tracy.
“The McGrath Foundation began in 2005 and the OMK is our biggest national fundraiser, together we have supported 177 breast cancer nurses,” said Marcus.
Organiser Amy White initially started the OMK Pink Stumps Day as a small lady’s luncheon and today she leads a fundraising committee that have raised over $200,000 over seven years.
“Our expectations have been exceeded today and I am blown away with everyone’s generosity, it’s beyond my imagination, the $72,000 amount may increase over the next few days with people continuing to add cash donations,” said Amy.
Host Amy was unable to attend the event but logged in online to open the lady’s lunch with the support of her family and friends, who continued to run a successful day in her absence.
The Pink Stumps Day at the OMK Cricket Club begins months prior to the event with fundraising coordination managed by Amy and her family, on Saturday she gave a special thank you to all involved in making it a successful year.
A large portion of the funds were raised from cattle sales by James Kyle and Paul Wilson from SEJ Livestock, who purchase cattle that then goes out to farmers on agistment and are sold.
“This year Kelly’s Bakery came on board running a Pink Donut Day. The Burra Barber and Pure Fitness Gym in Korumburra supported the fundraiser offering free donuts to customers and raising awareness for breast checks,” said Amy.
Special thanks to:
• Louise Cruickshank who donated commission from the selling of Thermomix’s and helped with a Thermomix raffle.
• $50 from every fire pit sold by Danny Lloyd at Innovative change in December.
• Great Southern Ride helped with an e-bike raffle.
• Brett Charlton from Gendore Tractors and Machinery presented a cheque for $2,000 after a farmer approached them and requested a silage wagon to be painted pink.
• Raffle tickets were sold on various days at IGA in Korumburra
• Silent Facebook Auction
On Saturday fundraising included 200 ticket sales for the sit-down catered lunch by Brent Sinclair, an onsite raffle, a $10 cash draw and a goods and services auction – auctioneered by James Kyle.
Last year, Amy acknowledged that some businesses may have been doing it tough. The OMK CC gave back to these supporters and actually purchased – rather than requesting donations, items and services for the auction and prizes.
Dressed pretty in pink the ladies were addressed by Tracy and Marcus who gave thanks to the organisation for adapting and being innovative with their fundraising, praising the work of Amy and the OMK Cricket Club for their new ways of fundraising during an unprecedented time.
“Work still needs to be done, there are 79 regions still without access to a breast care nurse,” said Tracy.
Belinda McPhee, organiser and friend of sisters Liz and Felicity – also unable to attend, spoke on their behalf, sharing their story and personal experience with breast cancer and the support of their breast care nurse.
“The nurses help with their invaluable wealth of knowledge, through testing, scans and specialist appointment’s, I’ll always be grateful for my pink angel,” said Belinda on behalf of Liz and Felicity.
Jeff Cochrane and Simone Bowers spoke of wife and friend, Katrina who sadly passed away in 2018, they spoke about how the OMK Cricket Club became to be involved through their son, Jake who played at OMK Cricket Club. Jeff has since had a pink spray tank fitted to his work vehicle complete with the
Breast Cancer logo to raise awareness and start conversation.
The day finished with the award of “best dressed” won by Steph Wylie, who won a $75 voucher for Whistlewood Boutique in Korumburra. Amy zoomed in again giving final thanks.
“I am tremendously appreciative of all the people who make the day the success that it is, from businesses, individuals, cricketers and her team of “doers!” – thank you,” said Amy.
Ebony and Rosemary Knox with Emma Grabham managed the successful day in Amy’s absence and congratulated her on an outstanding event.
“Amy has been a part of McGrath Foundation online meetings, sharing the OMK story with other fundraising organisers, her aim is to start the conversation around breast cancer and help those who are suffering,” said Ebony.