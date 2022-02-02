BASS Coast Highway Patrol are fed up with drivers flouting speed limits along Phillip Island Road in San Remo.
The area of concern for police is in the vicinity of Silverwater Resort, as speed changes implemented almost a year ago to 60km/h appear to be ignored by drivers.
Police said they are averaging 20 to 30 speeding tickets a week along the section of road, but shockingly, they issued more than 60 in a single day recently.
Acting Sergeant Clint Goff said the trend is deeply concerning for police, as the area continues to become more developed, especially with the addition of the new San Remo high school.
“There’s an increased amount of traffic but no one appears to be slowing down and everyone is still treating it like a 100km/h zone,” Act Sgt Goff said.
“It’s part of our daily tasking now, a lot of the new residents are ringing and complaining to us because of the speed of drivers when they’re trying to pull out.
“Drivers are coming around roads like Potters Hill and are still sitting on 90 to 100km/h as people are trying to pull out.”
Act Sgt Goff said the situation is becoming extremely dangerous, and many drivers aren’t slowing down until they reach the San Remo police station.
“There’s multiple signs and a big 60km/h zone as you come into the town,” he said.
“But they aren’t getting the message and we’re not seeing a decrease in speed, or the number of fines issued.”
The road will continue to be targeted by police until drivers heed the message.
