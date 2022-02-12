THIS once in a lifetime property, consisting of 33.5 acres (approximately), has arguably the biggest breathtaking views in the Bass Coast.
Overlooking a shimmering Westernport Bay where French Island, Churchill Island and Phillip Island lay before you.
A new contemporary home features two big living areas designed to capture the views and a stylish kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops, 900mm oven and five burner cook top.
The spacious master bedroom has ensuite and walk in robe, two more big bedrooms for family and guests plus a study that easily converts to a fourth bedroom.
There is secure entry straight into the home from a large three car garage, and established low maintenance gardens.
The property has a new machinery shed for the tractor and farm implements, four dams, town water connected, excellent fencing and improved pastures.
This stunning property is close to the restaurants and beaches of San Remo and Phillip Island, which completes this panoramic picture.
Auction, Saturday, March 12 at 2pm on site.
Inspection is strictly by appointment.
Call our Alex Scott and Staff Phillip Island on 5952 2633 to arrange an inspection
