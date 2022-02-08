FREE at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be supplied to all children aged 3 to 5 attending early childhood education services.
According to the state government, more than 1.6 million rapid antigen tests will be delivered to early childhood settings in the coming weeks for families to conduct voluntary twice-weekly testing. Sessional kindergartens will receive their deliveries over the next two weeks, followed by other early childhood services like long day care, family day care and occasional care.
As with school settings, the program will be voluntary, but highly recommended – testing will not be a requirement to attend early childhood settings.
Families will be provided with medical guidance on how to easily administer the nasal tests to young children and get a result within 15 to 30 minutes.