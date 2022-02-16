WONTHAGGI United Soccer Club have opened a six-week pre-season program to get teenagers active again.
This comes as VicHealth invited community sport clubs to apply for active club grants, in support of getting kids back into physical activity.
After the decline of participation in physical activity due to covid restrictions, researched showed young people who swapped community sporting clubs for bike rides or unstructured activity were less likely to return to physical sports unless clubs can re-engage them.
President of Wonthaggi United Soccer Club, Marion Bals said the get active soccer program invites experienced or unexperienced under 14s to come and try out before the season commences.
“Our club offers basic skill development for those new to soccer in a fun and inclusive environment, so come on down and give it a try,” said Marion.
The six-week program is offered to boys and girls and begins on Thursday, February 17 at 4:30pm until 6:00pm at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve #2 oval.
Registration is free and each team member will receive socks, shorts, shin guards and training tops to get them ready for the 2022 season.
With closed competition between 2020-2021, sport clubs’ participation and school PE classes plummeted, disengaging the students from any physical activity but in 2022 its time to get involved and get active.
The program will give the players a chance to gain or re-gain skills before the 2022 season that commences on Sunday, April 10.