THE grounds were full at the Woolamai Races on Saturday, February 5 where the crowd was capped at 2000 and ticket sales were strong reaching full capacity by Friday morning.
Woolamai and Districts Racing Club’s, Adam Olszanski said the club was very pleased with the event, “pre-covid our cup attendance was consistently around 2500; however, we were conscious of ensuring everyone’s safety and having sufficient space for social distancing in the current climate.”
Coaches were flooding the gates with attendees from Melbourne, including the annual Kaloha Krew of 55 people who themed the event pink and black for their day trip to watch the races.
Race 2, Copthorne won its fifth race at Woolamai when it scored in the TS Constructions Handicap. Trained by Kellie Hill and ridden by Jordan Sanders.
The Alex Scott and Staff Woolamai Cup was won by Peppino for Sale trainer Damien Walkley and jockey, Melinda McDonald.
“It was Melinda’s third win of the day with success on Earl of Kendall in race one and Tofik Tok in race four, both for trainer, Ray Caldwell,” said Adam.
For cup winning trainer, Damien Walkley the feature race win capped off a terrific week for this stable, following the win of Bucks at Stony Creek on Tuesday.
For more information on the next race day visit www.country.racing.com/woolamai