SITUATED on a made road within an easy stroll to the surf club, tavern and shops this beautifully maintained established home was constructed by Langford Jones builders for the current owners.
Upon entry to the property, you will find a generous double garage and a covered walkway to the front door past a private courtyard garden.
Once inside, you are greeted by a light filled and spacious living room, separate family lounge, bright kitchen/meals and dining area with access to weatherproof rear elevated deck for outside entertaining.
On the main level is the master bedroom (ensuite and walk-in wardrobe), three other double bedrooms, family bathroom and laundry.
Down the internal stairs will bring you to another double guest bedroom, roomy study and separate bathroom.
The home offers many creature comforts such as several split systems, wall fitted TV’s, camera security system, 12 panel solar panels and more.
The easy-care gardens virtually look after itself, and there is also extensive under house storage/workshop areas.
Open for inspection on Sunday, February 20 at 1.00pm.
39 Coral Street, Cape Paterson
For Sale $1.15 million
Agent Alex Scott and Staff
Dan Huther 0418 334 801