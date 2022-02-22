WHILE well-known sports people take time off to bask in the glory of their success, Wonthaggi windsurfer Craig Hollins has no such luxury after breaking an endurance world record last week.
He recorded a staggering distance of 847km in 24 hours, hopping onto his board on Valentine’s Day in idyllic conditions at South Australian windsurfing mecca Lake George, near Beachport.
The setting offered flat water, with plenty of wind.
While Hollins’ body still has some way to go in terms of recovery after his marathon effort, he is getting on with his duties as a field service ranger for Parks Victoria, a physically demanding role.
In a previous marathon windsurfing effort in 2018 he managed 651km in 24 hours, but wasn’t quite satisfied, with the wind eventually failing him on that occasion.
Hollins bided his time, waiting for the ideal forecast so he could have a crack at testing himself over the whole 24 hours.
This time he spent the entire time onboard his windsurfer, bar a couple of hours break cobbled together in bits.
The brief breaks enabled Hollins to change sails or boards to suit conditions, as well as keeping hydrated and eating gels to maintain his energy levels.
His motivation for setting the record was straightforward.
“How far could you sail if you really tried?” was the question he once asked himself.
Finding the answer has continued to drive Hollins.
Essentially, he enjoys windsurfing in the manner Forest Gump likes to go for a jog.
Despite the gruelling effort that went into his Guinness Book of Records feat and clocking an average speed of 35km an hour over the entire period, Hollins took in the views and enjoyed the experience.
“I’d never sailed under a full moon before and that was beautiful, and the landscape looked very different at night,” Hollins said.
He even saw a couple of shooting stars, and was later greeted by a chorus of birds at dawn.
“I guess few people get to see a whole day of a lake and its changes,” Hollins said.
The efforts of others in the windsurfing community to check on his welfare were appreciated, as was the support of mate Andrew Daff who spent most of the time with him.
Daff, part of the records committee, has an important role in ensuring data of the record is retained for submission to the Guinness Book of Records.
Hollins explained that while 24-hour distance challenges have long been prestigious in yachting, it is a more recent addition to the windsurfing world.
GPS technology lit that spark, making it easy to track distances in the sport.
“In 2006 or 2007 we started to explore what we could do with GPS,” Hollins said.
A GPS team challenge competition evolved, with windsurfers across Australia and in other nations participating.
“We sail using GPS and we post online,” Hollins said.
That competition led him to a realisation.
“I discovered that I wasn’t bad at this endurance stuff,” Hollins said.
While he’s now largely satisfied, Hollins still wonders if he could have gone a little faster at times.
He expects his record will likely fall but said it will take a big effort.
Another attempt or a different challenge hasn’t been ruled out.
However, Hollins said the preparation demands sacrifices in other areas of life.
He spends about 12 hours a week working on his fitness at his local YMCA in addition to the hours devoted to training on his windsurfer and cross training on his paddle board.
Hollins expressed his appreciation of KA Sails and Carbon Art boards, which have both been highly supportive of his windsurfing endurance efforts.
After 36 years of windsurfing he has no intention of retiring from the sport, feeling blessed that he discovered a pursuit that can be enjoyed well into one’s senior years.