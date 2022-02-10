WORKS to seal Shetland Heights Road are expected to begin in July and be completed by the end of this year.
Council has been investigating a road and drainage upgrade for the road since 2019.
And with the new San Remo Junior Secondary School campus now in use, it is expected there will be an increase in traffic at both Potters Hill and Shetland Heights Roads.
According to council, an independent traffic impact assessment was commissioned to determine the effect of the new school.
The outcome indicated that while primary access at the school will be from Potters Hill Road, particularly for bus traffic, Shetland Heights Road will have an increase from 400 to 560 vehicles per day.
Council had progressed detailed designs so works could commence this year along the road.
“The detailed design phase of a road project typically includes completing geotechnical, drainage, cultural heritage and vegetation assessments and obtaining the approvals required to inform the civil design plans,” council’s CEO Ali Wastie said.
“We expect the design process, including costings, will be completed in the coming months.
“Shetland Heights Road construction is being supported by the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and the project will be completed with a combination of funding from council, Federal Government and developer contributions.
“The Potters Hill Road upgrades outside of the school were funded by the State in response to council advocacy.”
According to council, the Victorian School Building Authority provided an analysis indicating that no upgrades will be constructed or are required for the intersection of Potters Hill Road and Phillip Island Road from the new secondary school.