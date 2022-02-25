THE top local Country Week Tennis team of Justin and Connor Krohn, Will Littlejohn and Sam Wilson have won the Special B2 Section at this time-honoured tournament at Swan Hill in the past week.
The Leongatha Arm-Bars enjoyed their week away holidaying on the Murray but also played good tennis to finish third on the ladder after an exhaustive round of seven matches.
However, it appeared they had lost the final to the Margaret Court Academy team until they received a phone call late on Thursday night, telling them their opponents had played an ineligible player, and to turn up for the final on Friday morning.
They went on and won the final against the top team, Wangaratta Blue/Green, blitzing them by winning the first three out of four sets.
It capped off a brilliant week in which several local teams won the grand final or made the semis.
The women’s team of Judy Langstaff, Marg Barter, Kerrie Besley, Alicia Marshman and Evie Dekker finished top in Special C3 and went on to win a close final.
The Men’s C3 team of grandfather, son, grandson Neil, Joel and Zac Langstaff combined to win Men’s C3 with Bryce Rawson and Scott Simmcock in convincing fashion.
And in the highlight of the week for many locals, Leongatha North’s Zara Littlejohn featured in the A Women’s competition, playing for Traralgon against the best club players in Victoria, making the grand final but ultimately going down to the very strong Tandara team in Friday’s final.