IT HASN’T been easy these past few years, with seemingly endless rescheduling of gigs, but the music is back at the iconic Meeniyan Hall, with a great line-up of artists from now through into May and beyond.
As promised, rescheduled from August 2021, Don Walker & Band with special guest Meg Doherty gets the show on the road on Saturday, February, 26 with plenty more to follow including the great Paul Kelly, for two nights (sorry sold out folks), on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, with his band and special guest Gordi.
This event has had so many rescheduled dates that it’s almost been impossible to keep up but those with tickets made sure to keep them safe.
In between, Springtime touches down in Meeniyan next Friday, March 4, on course for a national tour that includes Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne Meeniyan, Canberra and Adelaide.
Gareth Liddiard (The Drones, Tropical F**k Storm), Jim White (Xylouris White, Dirty Three, PJ Harvey) and Chris Abrahams (The Necks) are Springtime and they heading this way to celebrate the release of their debut self-titled album.
Springtime released their album in November 2021 but not content with making one of the most impressive albums of the last 12 months, the supergroup of Australian avant-rockers have announced a new EP, titled Night Raver.
The 15-minute ‘The Names Of The Plague’ is the EP’s opening track and lead single. It’s out now.
There after follows Grace Cummings on Saturday, April 2, Vikki Thorn on Thursday, April 7 and a couple of double bills with Ausecuma Beats and Ajak Kwai on Friday, April 8 and Gordon Koang, Mindy Meng Wang with Tim Shiel on Saturday, April 16.
Ed Kuepper with Jim White will be back at Meeniyan on Friday, May 6 also as part of the national tour including Canberra, Cairns, Gold Coast, Meeniyan, Macedon, Adelaide, and Fremantle.
What tickets there are can be found at https://lyrebirdartscouncil.com.au/ and join as member while you’re there.