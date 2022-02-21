HAVE we got a problem with alcohol in Wonthaggi? Is it any different here than anywhere else?
Bass Coast Shire Councillor Les Larke believes it is, so much so that he wants council to limit the number of liquor outlets in the town.
He was speaking at last week’s council meeting against the application for a licensed diner and pool hall, at 88-98 Watt Street Wonthaggi, opposite the police station on the site of the old Bi-Lo Supermarket in town.
Council ultimately disagreed with Cr Larke and effectively endorsed the 300-patron facility, by issuing a Notice of Determination, allowing it to go ahead unless any of the 10 objectors decides to take the application to VCAT.
But Cr Larke was adamant; Wonthaggi has a drinking problem that needs to be addressed.
“I think we all know that alcohol is associated with a wide range of health and social problems in Wonthaggi, probably more so in Wonthaggi than any other part of Bass Coast, with excessive alcohol consumption of a far higher percentage compared to the Victorian average,” Cr Larke claimed.
“There’s also a higher percentage of licensed venues, 24 venues at January 31, 2022, according to a recent report by the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation, and that too, is high relative to the Victorian average.
“The proposed venue is less than 50 metres from the Caledonian Hotel complex, and it’s well established that the density of alcohol outlets is related to poorer health outcomes and increased rates of assault and family violence.
“This application is not a bad one but I’m talking about the impact on our social health in Wonthaggi in particular, targeted to Wonthaggi, having to the significant number of outlets per head of population in Wonthaggi.
“I think this particular application poses an unreasonable impact on the amenity of the surrounding area. It doesn’t set a precedent. It’s just an opportunity for Council to take a stand on alcohol in the specific circumstances of a community overloaded with licensed outlets and the associated social problems,” he said.
Cr Bruce Kent, a police officer by profession, agreed with Cr Larke, saying family violence and alcohol-related issues were a significant problem in Bass Coast and that local authorities were left to pick up the pieces.
“As a councillor I feel we need to start addressing these issues,” Cr Kent said.
But other councillors didn’t agree.
Cr Brett Tessari took issue with a claim in Cr Larke’s motion that “it poses an unreasonable impact on the amenity of the surrounding area”.
“This is a venue that has been empty for six or seven years and the community has been screaming out to get something in there,” Cr Tessari said.
He said community members had seen plans for the licensed pool hall and diner and were pleased with what was being proposed.
Cr Clare Le Serve agreed saying she was more concerned about licensed poker machine venues than a licensed pool hall offering a sporting outlet also popular with women.
“And it couldn’t be in a better spot right across the road from the police station,” said Cr Le Serve.
Council approved the application on a 6:2 vote of councillors.
According to the applicant, it’s all about the dancing, the pool, the music and the food; not so much about the alcohol.
“It waz all a dream is looking to situate a rock n roll diner and pool hall at 89 Watt Street Wonthaggi,” said the applicant to council.
“We plan to advertise ‘IT WAZ ALL A DREAM’ on 1 x LED sign and another LED sign with ‘Pool Hall &
Diner’ placed on the outside of the building in required size of 8 square metres total.
“However, on band nights (Friday & Saturdays) we may include more signage and lighting. Proposed height level approx. 2.3 metres above ground level.
“In regards to liquor licensing, we propose approx. 8-10 (possibly more depending on capacity of
patrons in venue) staff + 2 managers with RSA accreditation. Our proposed operating hours are
Sunday to Thursday, 6am to 11pm (earlier closure if not busy). Friday & Saturday nights will be 6am
to 1am, again to be closed early if quiet.
“We will be applying for a general liquor license when permit has been approved.
“We plan to play music as a background sound between the hours of 6am to 9pm. On Friday,
Saturday & event nights we would like to have louder music for dancing, however we plan to keep in
mind residents around the area.”
The applicant was hoping for a venue capacity cap of 400 but council has limited it to 300 patrons.