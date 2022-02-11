TOTAL Tools is looking forward to serving the Wonthaggi and wider community, with a top range of brands and equipment to suit any job.
The store opened its doors in December last year, and is located at 72 – 90 Billson Street (Cape Paterson Road).
There is no job too small or too big with every kind of tool on offer, and to top it off, they also have a highly trained and friendly team ready to meet their customers’ needs.
To celebrate, the store will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 10, with suppliers on site doing demonstrations, giveaways, as well as food trucks and more from 3pm onward.
Store manager Glen Hoskin said no longer will local tradesmen and hobbyists have to travel far and wide to other store locations.
“We got the doors open at the right time before Christmas and it’s been great,” he said.
“The response from locals has been fantastic, not just from the tradies but the DIY customers.
“We’ve got the range to compensate for everyone’s needs.”
Being a major distributor, Glen said the store’s strength is having access to popular brands and products, and if they don’t have it, they can easily source it from other locations.
They also have a strong team of nine staff, with experience in all kinds of trades and backgrounds.
“All of them are locals, they come from Phillip Island, Wonthaggi and other areas.
“It isn’t just about product knowledge, it’s also about customer service, and that’s a big positive for me and for the store as well.”
Glen said it is hoped they will be able to expand the store in future.
“That’s my objective, to get more space to accommodate for additional trades and farmers,” he said.
“But our main focus is to support the locals and their needs.”
Glen said popular brands in stock include Makita and Milwaukee, and the store can’t wait to show them off at their official opening.
“The brands we have are selling really well and we’ve got the suppliers to support that as well,” he said.
“They (suppliers) will be here for the grand opening for demonstrations, it’s not just about selling the tools, it’s about getting them in the customers hands.”
The store is located at 72-90 Billson Street, Wonthaggi, and can be contacted on 03 5632 3920.
Stay up to date on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/totaltools/