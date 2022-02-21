ALEX Scott and Staff Grantville are pleased to present for sale 545 Densley Road, Woolamai.
This is a rare opportunity to secure a stunning property in the tightly held Woolamai Hills.
Set upon five private acres is an outstanding executive home, which has panoramic water views across Bass Strait, Cape Woolamai and Westernport Bay.
No expense has been sparred on this exquisite home which features high ceilings, timber floors, ducted air-conditioning, inbuilt vacuum system, custom curtains and remote roller doors for the double garage.
The residence has been built with exemplary attention to detail, with every aspect of the home finished to the highest level of quality.
The master bedroom suite takes in the panoramic views of Bass Strait which features a private patio, walk-in-robe and ensuite complete with stone top vanity and bidet.
At the opposite end of the house is a further two, well proportioned, guest bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A custom kitchen is set in the centre of the home which includes Caesarstone benchtops, integrated Siemens’ dishwasher, inbuilt microwave, plate warmer, oven, electric cook top and gloss white soft-close cabinetry.
From the kitchen window you can see the green pastures of Bass and the blue waters of Westernport Bay.
The highlight of the home is the formal lounge area complete with soaring raked ceilings, electric log fire and inbuilt cabinetry.
The grounds of the property are surrounded with established tree lines which help accentuate the properties privacy.
The showpiece of the grounds is the lake which is surrounded by a stunning landscaped embankment complete with rotunda and a private jetty/fishing platform.
The property features a separate workshop and a large 3-bay shed with concrete floor and power.
“Tramore” is truly one-of-a-kind, don’t miss this unique opportunity and inspect today.
Expressions of Interest closing March 23, 2022, at 12 noon (if not sold prior).
