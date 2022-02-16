• A Grade, Division 2
KORUMBURRA has defeated OMK in stunning fashion, with both openers remaining unbeaten and scoring centuries in the first innings.
Korumburra won the toss and smartly chose to bat, and from there it was runs and runs only.
Tom Crocker and Danny Lloyd both made unbeaten centuries and their unbeaten 246-run century meant they finished at 0/246 after 40 overs.
OMK wouldn’t have liked their chances to replicate Korumburra’s innings, but Russ White 35 and Adam Busana 63 had a crack at pulling off an almost impossible win.
In the end, Korumburra’s bowlers did enough to halt any chase and they bowled out OMK for 148.
Tigers, Toner take down ladder leaders
FOSTER, led by captain Josh Toner again, has continued their fantastic 2021/22 season, knocking off the top placed MDU at Foster Golf Club.
Foster batted first on their home ground and once again Toner got amongst the runs, making 67 opening the batting.
But his teammates couldn’t find the same form as him and they finished at 8/149 after 40 overs.
MDU would’ve liked their chances of extending their lead on top of the ladder, especially after Ben Heppell’s 41 off 40 balls.
But only captain Joel Sinclair 29 could add another decent score and Foster’s bowlers had them all out for 125 with six overs remaining.
KB breeze past Glen Alvie
KILCUNDA Bass has batted beautifully to secure a nine-wicket win over Glen Alvie at Bass Recreation Reserve.
Glen Alvie won the toss and elected to bat, and it was opener Steve Smith 46 who was anchoring the innings for the visitors.
Stephen Kennedy also added 33 runs, but the rest of the side couldn’t deal with KB’s bowlers, especially Harrison Berry who picked up 4/27 off 7.1 overs.
They were soon all out for 137, and Kilcunda Bass kept their momentum going with Steven Oates 46* and captain Ash Larcombe 73* putting on an unbeaten 126-run partnership.
After 35 overs, the partnership saw KB get past Glen Alvie just one wicket down.
Wonthaggi gets win over Nyora
WONTHAGGI Club has got back in the win column, after overcoming some early trouble against Nyora.
Nyora batted first at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, and it was Gavin Hackett 83 who took the responsibility of putting a competitive total on the board.
Henry Dolphin added a valuable 20 runs and a cameo from Jake Henry got them to 5/184 after 40 overs.
Luke Sibley 48 started Wonthaggi’s chase very nicely and then a 26 from Mitch Davey kept the momentum with Wonthaggi.
Rohan Todd soon arrived at the crease and his unbeaten half century saw Wonthaggi get a five wicket win with two overs to spare.