EVERYTHING you could want in a small acre property is here and more!
This magnificent 25-acre rural paradise opens the door to so many opportunities, whether it be working from home (perfectly set up for trucks and large machinery), rearing animals on the land or simply enjoying the relaxing lifestyle this property offers.
Built in 2006, the brick family home includes four bedrooms, master with walk-in robe and spacious ensuite, separate fifth bedroom/office, open plan family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, double sink and ample cupboards, formal lounge/dining and three split systems for heating and cooling.
There is also a terrific 3.5m x 10m entertaining room with solid fuel heater, that opens to overlook the fenced pool and spa area and a lockable double carport with remote doors.
Outside is an almost endless supply of water with three dams and two 18,000lt tanks off the home, plus two 22,500lt tanks off the sheds.
More standout features include:
• Stockyard with 4.5m x 6m enclosed stable.
• 13.5 x 8 x 3.3m American Barn (with mezzanine).
• 7.5m x 14m x 3.6m machinery shed.
• 6m x 6m x 2.4m double garage
• Inground 8m x 4.6m salt-water pool.
• Four-person spa and gazebo.
• Solar systems to the barn (5kw) and house (3.5kw).
• Truck wash bay and pit.
• Chook shed and aviary.
• Big flight bird cage / dog enclosure.
Finally, this property is located in the most private setting away from traffic and neighbours.
And the views, as far as the eye can see, are sensational.
Certainly, a property that must be inspected, make an appointment today.
134 Hairs Road, Moyarra
For Sale $1.85 million
Agent Alex Scott and Staff
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904