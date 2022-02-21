THE book launch of Strong Women Cry Too – Rising from the black hole by Linda Fenton was held at The Shed of the Wonthaggi Coal mine on Saturday afternoon.
Author Linda Fenton spoke of her long seven-year writing journey, Linda openly shares her story of suffering from mental health and being the first woman in Australia to go to court for unfair dismissal after she was made redundant while on maternity leave in 1996.
Linda shares her unflinching acts of workplace discrimination, how she fell into a ‘black hole’ of depression and her journey of self-discovery.
“In my story I share some confronting issues that women are still faced with today and I launch my book into society in hope to help other women who may be feeling alone,” said Linda.
Strong women cry too reflects on workplace bullying, harassment and discrimination, delving deep into corporate hierarchy and the ongoing issues of equal opportunity.
“Still today women are generally overlooked as home-makers and mothers, despite how far society has come, my writing journey looks into where we are now and what still needs to be changed,” said Linda.
Writing over a seven-year period, Linda explores the cases around her, cases of sexual harassment, a corporation’s response to such acts and the outcomes for victims – she also explores the underlying issues that stem from corporate bullying.
“Throughout my book, I explain my journey and how locally there is only limited help for those suffering from depression and anxiety, I share my findings and how I turned my life around,” said Linda.
I share my story and the challenges women face; I won’t be silent anymore; we deserve to be heard.
Strong Women Cry Too – Rising from a black hole is available for purchase online at www.strongwomencrytoo.org.
Women deserve to be heard
THE book launch of Strong Women Cry Too – Rising from the black hole by Linda Fenton was held at The Shed of the Wonthaggi Coal mine on Saturday afternoon.