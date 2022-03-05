IF THE second running of the Little Penguin Dash is anything to go by, the baby brother/baby sister of the Cowes Classic later in the day on Saturday, March 5 could be set to take over as the main event.
Despite being abandoned last year because of COVID, and against the backdrop of stormy, humid weather in Cowes overnight, the kids and their parents turned out in force to get back into the water for the swim-run event for all ages from 7 right through to 14.
The event was run along the Cowes front beach over courses of 150m to 300m in the swim depending on age group and 500m to 1km in the run around Erehwon Point and finishing in front of the North Pier Hotel.
According to some of the event organisers including race marshall Graeme Burgen and Water Safety Officer Max Eldridge, the day was a roaring success with 98 happy kids participating up from 60 in the first running of the event in 2020.
“Yes, for sure, I think it can get bigger and we aim to promote it more again for next year,” Mr Burgin said.
“All of the kids did really well. We had to give a few kids a bit of a help but there was no problem there and they just loved it,” said Water Safety Officer Max Eldridge.
“The water was actually nice and flat after the wet weather overnight, ideal for kids who are used to swimming in a pool.”
“And the water was nice and warm,” said one of the young competitors, giving the morning event the thumbs up.
The field was predominantly local kids; from Wonthaggi, Inverloch, Dalyston, San Remo and Cowes but with a welcome sprinkling of visitors as well.