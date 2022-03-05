SOUTH Gippsland Water has extended its ‘boil water’ advisory notice for resident of Inverloch, offering advice about drinking, showering and washing.
See details:
Boil Water Advisory for Inverloch Residents
South Gippsland Water in consultation with the Department of Health advise that residents of Inverloch should boil their drinking water until further notice.
This advice has been issued following reported contaminated water in Inverloch Clear Water Storage on 4 March 2022.
Customers in Inverloch are being advised to bring water to a rolling boil by heating it until a continuous and rapid stream of air-bubbles is produced from the bottom of a pan or kettle. Electric kettles/jugs with automatic cut-off switches are suitable for producing boiled water. Variable temperature kettles should be set to boil. Allow boiled water to cool before using it. Cooled, boiled water may be stored in clean closed containers for later use.
Customers should boil all water used for:
- Drinking and preparing beverages;
- Brushing teeth, gargling and cleaning/soaking dentures;
- Washing and preparing food;
- Preparing baby formula;
- Making ice.
Unboiled water can be used for:
- Showering and bathing but residents should avoid swallowing water. As a precaution, babies and young children should be sponge-bathed;
- Washing dishes by hand or in a dishwasher providing dishes are air-dried before being used after washing.
Consumption of unboiled water can cause gastro like symptoms. If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your GP and inform your GP of this advisory.
South Gippsland Water is working closely with the Department of Health to identify conditions that will enable the boil water advice to be rescinded.
Be assured that South Gippsland Water is taking action to restore the supply of safe drinking water to your area.
Where can I get water if I need it?
- We’re making two water trailers available.
- One will be located next to the Scout Hall at the Inverloch Recreation Reserve, the other at the corner of Cuttriss Street and The Esplanade.
- We will make this water available throughout the Boil Water Advisory period.
Please share this advice with neighbours and friends in the affected area. For more information go to www.sgwater.com.au or call 1300 851 636. Regular updates will be provided on South Gippsland Water Facebook channel and website www.sgwater.com.au/alert .
South Gippsland Water apologises for the inconvenience.
For boil advisory FAQs please download our guide: http://www.sgwater.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Boil-Water-Advisory-Notice-DRAFT-FAQs-FOR-WEB_FINAL.pdf