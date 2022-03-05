THE cream rose to the top in the 2022 Cowes Classic on Saturday, March 5 when newly crowned Australian Junior Champion, Chloe Bateup formerly of the ACT now Melbourne took out the open women’s division in fine style.
Chloe, who wasn’t far behind the first three men over the line, Callum McClusky, Nick Frisby and Tristan Price; unsurprising that the 98th world ranked triathlete McClusky would follow up a win at Phillip Island, after a very impressive second against a classy Australian field in the 2022 Oceania Triathlon Classic (Elite Men) in Devonport only seven days earlier.
Chloe took out the Junior Women’s event at Devonport and in so doing, earning an automatic place in the Australian team for the World Junior Triathlon Championships in Montreal in June.
There were plenty of the usual suspects in the field of 200 for the classic including former Phillip Island Councillor Phil Wright, local paleontologist Michael Cleeland and partner Pip, both avid long-course swimmers and Phillip Island regular Rob Fleisner.
“It was pretty good out there today, not too choppy, the tide was with us and the run was a bit shorter this year (4km) and not too hot which was great.”
Rob took out the over 50s section.
Race director Graeme Burgen was delighted with the day, the conditions and also the turnout by competitors and members of the public.
“We probably had everything thrown at us this year, having the postpone the event a month ago due to COVID and missing last year, plus it’s a long weekend next weekend and people don’t always like to come away two weekends in-a-row,” said Mr Burgen.
“Cape Paterson had to cancel theirs and you have to make decisions a long way out but by postponing it and then running it today we’ve been able to keep the event going and 200-plus is a pretty good result all things considered.”