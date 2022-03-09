Among those to attend last week’s event, from left, Phillip Island Nature Parks CEO Catherine Basterfield, LGBTIQ+ community elder Sally Conning, Bass Coast Health manager of community nursing Emma Grabham, Westernport Water managing director Dona Tantirimudalige, Bass Coast Shire CEO Ali Wastie, Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child, Public Sector Gender Equality Commissioner Dr Niki Vincent, small business owner Rebecca Slavin and Bass Coast Shire Deputy Mayor Cr Leticia Laing.