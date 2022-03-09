THE South Gippsland Shire Council has congratulated the successful applicants from Round One of the 2021/22 Community Grants Program.
Sixteen applicants were successful in receiving funding for their projects with $70,905 awarded across four categories.
The top grants went to the Mirboo North Football Netball Club for the replacement of electronic scoreboard ($10,000) and Meeniyan Golf Club for the club’s fairways project stage 2 ($10,000).
The South Gippsland Specialist School received $6405 towards the cost of a Disability Inclusion Swing.
South Gippsland Shire Mayor Mohya Davies has welcomed news of the successful recipients:
“Congratulations to all of this year’s Round One grant recipients. These grants support a wide variety of local groups and associations within South Gippsland,” Cr Davies said.
“This is evident when you look at the list of successful recipients. It is great to see organisations of all kinds getting funding from Council to support their work.”
The Community Grants Program aims to support community initiatives, projects and events that support the South Gippsland region.
The aims, according to the shire are to have a positive social and economic benefit for the broader community and ensure that community, volunteer and not-for-profit organisations have additional funds to support priority projects within their organisation.
If you haven’t had a chance to apply for Round One or were unsuccessful, the Council encourages you to apply for Round Two of the program which closes on Thursday, March 31.
Before you apply, it is advised that you have a chat with the Grants Officer, Sophie Bolding on either 5662 9200 or emailing grants@southgippsland.vic.gov.au.
For more information on the grant application process, please visit www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/grants
Round One Grant Recipients:
- Leongatha Lyric Theatre Inc, Lyric Theatre Sustainability through Solar $3750
- Mount Eccles Mechanics Institute Reserve Mount Eccles Community Safety Project $1950
- South Gippsland Specialist School, Disability Inclusion Swing $6405
- Meeniyan Festivals and Events, Meeniyan Garlic Festival 2022 $5000
- Korumburra Recreation Reserve, Upgrade the road around the Oval $2095
- Poowong Recreation Reserve Committee, New Cricket Pitch Safety Cover $2420
- Jeetho Hall Incorporated, Jeetho Hall, planning ahead to maintain our unique community asset $2850
- South Gippsland BMX Club, Club Strategic Plan $4000
- Friends of Korumburra Botanic Park, Botanic Park Drainage Channel Vegetation Project, $1225
- Tarwin Landcare Group Inc, Bringing nature into your garden, creating native bush gardens in South Gippsland $5000
- Leongatha Golf Club Inc. A Taste on the Green $4100
- Mirboo North Football Netball Club, Replacement of electronic scoreboard $10,000
- Meeniyan Community Hall, Meeniyan Hall floor restoration $3410
- Outtrim Reserve Committee Inc, Playground upgrade at Outtrim Recreation Reserve $5000
- Meeniyan Golf Club, Fairways Revolution Stage Two $10,000
- Sandy Point Community Group Incorporated, Sandy Point Community Group website upgrade $3700.