THE autumn firewood collection period is now open, with designated firewood collection areas in Gippsland accessible to the public.
An increased amount of firewood is available this season after extensive clean-up and bushfire preparedness works conducted by Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) crews.
The autumn firewood collection period runs from March 1 to June 30, and there are 79 designated collection areas open to the public across the Gippsland region.
FFMVic Gippsland manager of forest and fire planning, Peter West, said the extra volume would help meet the increasing demand.
“The bushfire preparation work that has been done in Gippsland means there is extra wood available, but it is still a finite resource,” he said.
“Collection limits include taking a maximum of two cubic metres per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year. Collected wood is for personal use and must not be sold.
“The felling of trees and cutting of hollow logs for firewood is also prohibited. Hollow logs and dead trees provide critical habitat for a wide variety of native species.”
Planned burns could impact on firewood collection this autumn, with FFMVic likely to close off some collection areas at short notice, especially in East Gippsland. Closures will be notified onsite. You can also contact your local Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) office, call 1316 186 or go to plannedburns.ffm.vic.gov.au.
Mr West also urged people to consider alternatives to a woodfire for heating and cooking.
“Firewood is an unpredictable resource. We strongly encourage people who rely on firewood to plan their needs and explore all energy options.”
Financial assistance is available for people on low incomes who purchase firewood. Go to ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/energy-concession-and-support.
Under the Forest Act 1958, people who collect firewood outside designated firewood collection areas or a firewood collection season or take more than the maximum allowable amounts can face fines of $727, or a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment or a fine of up to $9,087 or both, if the matter proceeded to Court.
For more information, including maps and updates throughout the season, go to ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood or plannedburns.ffm.vic.gov.au for the latest information on planned burns.