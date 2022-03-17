It is now time to re-vamp the RSL Inverloch Cenotaph in readiness for Anzac Day 2022.
To enable this to occur, I need assistance from volunteers to either knit or crochet poppies for the display in either red or purple 8ply yarn (purple poppies symbolises the animals killed during the War).
Patterns can be downloaded from the ‘5000 poppies pattern’ (5000poppies.wordpress.com/poppy-patterns).
Completed poppies may be handed into the Inverloch Library who will facilitate collection.
Any enquires to Lyn on 0422 006 422.
Lyn Shaw.