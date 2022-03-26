THE Liberal Party has chosen former South Gippsland Shire Council Deputy Mayor Aaron Brown (pictured) as its candidate for the seat of Bass at November’s state election.
A statement provided to the Sentinel-Times said: “Aaron, a fourth-generation Bass Coast resident, is raising two children with his wife, Sari, and operates a commercial beef cattle enterprise near Inverloch. From 2016 to 2019, Mr Brown served as a councillor on the South Gippsland Shire Council and was Deputy Mayor between 2017 and 2018. Mr Brown has earned a degree in Agriculture from the University of Melbourne.”
In the statement, Aaron said: “I’m excited to be endorsed as the Liberal Party’s candidate for Bass and to get out and hear people’s issues and ideas to improve our community.
“Roads in the Bass electorate are a major issue and concern to locals, and I will be highlighting them throughout the course of this campaign.
“We have a beautiful region, but Inverloch residents are disappointed that the Andrews Labor government have done nothing to address the severe coastline erosion of our beaches and dune areas.”
Aaron said he looked forward to meeting with as many Bass residents as possible between now and the November election.
“I will be travelling the length and breadth of the electorate to meet with residents and hear their concerns first-hand,” he said.
The Bass electorate stretches from Inverloch to Pearcedale and Heath Hill and includes Phillip Island and all the farms and towns in between such as Tooradin, Grantville, Koo Wee Rup and Lang Lang. The largest town in the electorate is the regional town of Wonthaggi.
Mr Brown will go up against incumbent Bass MP Jordan Crugnale. It follows a redistribution last year which saw the seat of Bass lose Pakenham and Clyde.