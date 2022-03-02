JOIN the Southern Business Women’s Network to celebrate International Women’s Day with ‘A Brunch to Break the Bias’, and enjoy a morning with brunch, live music, networking, some spoils, and inspirational guest speakers.
Hear from Kerryn Ellis, South Gippsland Shire Council CEO; Kylie Holmes – Rural Financial Counselling Service executive officer and Chris Trotman – Royal Botanic Gardens Board Victoria chairperson.
International Women’s Day is about celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness against gender bias, and taking action towards gender equality.
Leadership is key to creating a workplace culture that is inclusive and enables equal opportunity for both men and women.
Both men and women are invited to attend.
This event is proudly sponsored by Alex Scott & Staff and South Gippsland Shire Council.
Date: Tuesday, March 8
Time: 8.30am-11.30am
Location: The Borough Dept. Store, Korumburra
Tickets: sbwn.com.au/events