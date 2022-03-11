PHILLIP Island Nature Parks welcomed locals to the 2022 Community Open Day on Sunday, March 6 to celebrate, connect and inspire.
Entry to activities and attractions were free for residents, landholders, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members and students of the Bass Coast Shire.
Hundreds of families gathered on Churchill Island to enjoy farming activities, games and old-fashioned fun.
Raising awareness for World Ranger Day on July 31, children were encouraged to partake in the junior range quest and receive a ranger badge.
Volunteer Karen Black dressed in vintage attire and guided visitors through the infamous Amess House, sharing her wealth of knowledge with families as they walked the home, seeing firsthand the history preserved so beautifully on Churchill Island.
“I have been drawn to Amess House on Churchill Island for the past 17 years,” Karen said.
“Having a connection with the homestead, I began volunteering two years ago as my way of giving back to the community.”
Volunteer Jeff Cole shared the history of the old tipping dray with visitors, after its restoration launch in January 2022. The tipping dray is the ute of the horse drawn world, used by farmers, town and shire councils, tradesmen and stockmen.
“A tough, versatile piece of horse drawn equipment brought to Churchill Island in the late 70s,” he explained.
“I have restored the piece with help from volunteer Tim O’Connell.”
Locals and visitors gathered throughout the day, partaking in coastal clean-ups, conservation celebrations, seeing dog demonstrations and learning about the private lives of penguins.
The annual event is well received by the community as families continue to learn about the conservation work and volunteer efforts happening every day at Phillip Island Nature Parks.