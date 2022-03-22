AFTER works were halted on the Guy Road Shared Pathway due to the possible identification of Aboriginal cultural heritage, two sites containing indigenous artefacts have been found.
The shared pathway project between Balcombe Street and Bass Valley Primary School, has been significantly delayed while a ‘complex’ heritage assessment was subsequently undertaken.
Works began in mid-August last year and were expected to be completed in March, but are now anticipated to be finished between October-December this year.
Council’s heritage consultant has completed the fieldwork for a Cultural Heritage Management Plan, which located the two sites where indigenous artefacts were found.
The next step in the process is for these artefacts to be registered on the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Register.
According to council, the Cultural Heritage Management Plan will be finalised in late May and construction can then restart after the appropriate site inductions are completed.
The project will create a six-kilometre-long, 2.5-metre-wide shared cycling and walking link between the Corinella Community Centre to the Bass Valley Primary School and Children’s Centre, via Tenby Point.
The pathway will link into existing pathways connecting to the Bass Highway in one direction, and Coronet Bay in the other.
The $2.8m project will also include construction of approximately 750 metres of boardwalk throughout the path, installation of drainage and culvert extension works and vegetation clearing.