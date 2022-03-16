TWO key admissions have been made by the man charged with the murder of Phillip Island psychologist, Samantha Fraser, on Day Two of the murder trial in the Melbourne Supreme Court this week.
During his opening remarks to the jury on Wednesday, March 16, Ashley Halphen, legal counsel for the accused man, Adrian Basham, said his client admitted to attending the former family home at Seagrove Way Cowes on the morning of the incident, Monday, July 23, 2018, in contravention of a Family Violence Intervention Order.
Mr Basham, he said, was also admitting to causing bruising and blunt-force trauma injuries to Ms Fraser’s head during an assault but claims that when he left the garage of her home, Ms Fraser was still alive.
“Mr Basham attended at 19 Seagrove Way that day at some time in the presence of Samantha Fraser and in breach of an intervention order,” Mr Halphen told the court.
“There were a number of non-fatal injuries,” he said. “And Mr Basham admits to causing those injuries.”
“The issue is whether or not Mr Basham’s actions went further, beyond causing those injuries.
“When Mr Basham left that garage, you will need to consider if Ms Fraser was still alive or did Samantha Fraser suicide?
“You will need to exclude suicide as a possibility. If you can’t, you would have to return a verdict of not guilty, if you have a reasonable doubt.”
The trial, he said, was a question of “who done it”, Mr Basham or Ms Fraser herself?
Earlier the court heard the opening remarks from Crown Prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC who told the jury that the cause of death was hanging and the presence of blunt-force injuries.
She said police examiners found no suicide note at the scene or messages on computer.
Ms Rogers initially provided a brief summary of the case and then expanded her remarks with a detailed presentation of the case against Mr Basham.
She said Mr Basham rode a Kawasaki motorcycle, confirmed by Peter Stevens Motorcycles as the same make, model and age as one sold to the accused in March 2018, from a friend’s home in San Remo to Cowes on the morning of July 23, 2018.
A mobile phone purchased by a friend of Mr Basham’s and later found in Mr Basham’s possession by police, pinged at Telstra towers in San Remo at 7.20am and then again on The Esplanade in Cowes at 7.56am that morning.
The motorbike and a man answering to Mr Basham’s description were also placed at the scene by CCTV and witnesses.
She said Mr Basham waited at the Seagrove Way property until 11.22am when his estranged wife arrived home from dropping the children at school and meeting friends for coffee at the popular Cowes’ café, G’day Tiger.
It was the day after celebrating her 38th birthday.
She claimed Mr Basham then assaulted Ms Fraser in the garage, allegedly sustaining a scratch to the right side of his nose and arm in the process, before tying a rope in a hangman’s knot and attaching it above the door of the garage.
She said forensic evidence would be presented about it being highly probable that Mr Basham’s DNA was under Ms Fraser’s fingernails and at the back of her head.
Ms Rogers also claimed Mr Basham placed a small step ladder on its side to indicate suicide, and was allegedly seen “cleaning something on the rubbish bin” before leaving the scene at 12.04pm when he was allegedly captured again on CCTV.
Ms Rogers claims Mr Basham was recorded on CCTV going back to the San Remo property between 12.13pm and 12.33pm before leaving for his father’s house in Paynesville, along the way being picked up by Bairnsdale Police for speeding, who described him as crying and emotional, referring to a separation from his wife.
Other claims were made about Mr Basham allegedly trying to interfere when police were interviewing San Remo residents, five days later, on July 28 and escaping over a back fence in Park Street allegedly to avoid detection.
This was only two days after being interviewed and released by police at their West Melbourne Police Complex.
Both legal representatives stressed, however, that their opening remarks did not constitute evidence.
Mr Basham was ultimately arrested and charged with murder at Bairnsdale on Thursday, August 2, 2018.
He was due to face the Latrobe Valley Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 30, on other charges in relation to Ms Fraser.
The Samantha Fraser murder trial commenced on Tuesday, July 15, when most of the day was devoted to empaneling the jury and instruction by Justice Lesley Ann Taylor.
The court heard from its first witness on Wednesday, an investigator from the Victoria Police Forensic Services Centre, prior to a visit to Phillip Island later in the week.
The trial is expected to take six weeks.