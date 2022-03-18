ALICE Bradley, the hard working and dedicated manager of Bass Coast Health’s (BCH) Community Vaccination Clinic at Wonthaggi Town Hall, has been honoured recently.
Alice was recently named a ‘Community Gem’ by Member for Bass, Jordan Crugnale.
She received a gift box of local produce and a book in recognition of her award, when Jordan visited Wonthaggi Hospital recently.
Alice was nominated by several people in the community for the work she and her team are doing in vaccinating residents, with approximately 45,000 vaccinations given.
The award citation commended Alice and the vaccination team for “working long hours under harsh conditions in PPE.
It was said that “you are all ‘real heroes’ in your commitment to keeping our community safe”.
“I have the most amazing team and this award is not just for me. I’m just so proud of my team. The community has just been so good to us,” Alice said.
BCH CEO Jan Child said Alice and the vaccination team had been instrumental in helping to reduce the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Bass Coast community.
Ms Crugnale began the Community Gem initiative two years ago, wanting to hear about people who had shown their true community colours and made someone’s heart sing with their generosity of spirit, selflessness, act of kindness or exemplary service during the pandemic.