FUNDING of $416,000 has been announced for Bass Coast to upgrade and extend the shire’s walking trails, including widening the Kilcunda rail trail bridge east of Mouth of Powlett Road.
Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas visited Rhyll on Phillip Island to announce the grant, which forms part of a new suite of projects funded through the Regional Infrastructure Fund – Round 2.
The upgrades to the Bass Coast walking trails will include widening of the Cowes to Rhyll boardwalk and refurbishments to some sections of the trail, to help extend the life of the track.
The Kilcunda rail trail bridge will also be widened, which is currently being upgraded, with the existing timber bridge to be replaced with a pre-cast concrete box culvert bridge.
Council will work with Phillip Island Nature Parks to complete the project, which is hoped to better connect the shire’s network of trails.
The Bass Coast walking trail upgrade is a successful project as part of the Regional Infrastructure Fund – round 2, following a competitive process in which local regional and rural councils and other eligible groups were invited to apply for grants.