THE cream rose to the top in the 2022 Cowes Classic on Saturday, March 5 when newly crowned Australian Junior Champion, Chloe Bateup formerly of the ACT now Melbourne took out the open women’s division in fine style.
Chloe finished the 400 metre swim, 4km course in the time of 19:21, not far behind the first four men over the line, Callum McClusky 17:14, Nick Frisby 17:53, Justin Tilley 18:49 (3rd overall, over 40s winner) and Tristan Price 18:52; unsurprising that the 98th world ranked triathlete, McClusky, would follow up with a win at Phillip Island, after a very impressive second against a classy Australian field in the 2022 Oceania Triathlon Classic (Elite Men) in Devonport only seven days earlier.
Chloe took out the Junior Women’s event at Devonport the previous weekend and in so doing, earned automatic selection in the Australian team for the World Junior Triathlon Championships in Montreal in June.
There were plenty of the usual suspects in the field of 200 for the classic including former Phillip Island Councillor Phil Wright, local palaeontologist Mike Cleeland and partner Pip, both avid long-course swimmers and Phillip Island regular Rob Fleisner.
“It was pretty good out there today, not too choppy, the tide was with us and the run was a bit shorter this year (4km) and not too hot which was great,” said Rob at the finish line, barely puffing after a handy 21:47 finish.
Rob took out the over 50s section.
Race director Graeme Burgen was delighted with the day, the conditions and also the turnout by competitors and members of the public.
“We probably had everything thrown at us this year, having to postpone the event a month ago due to COVID and missing last year, plus it’s a long weekend next weekend and people don’t always like to come away two weekends in-a-row,” said Mr Burgen.
“Cape Paterson had to cancel theirs and you have to make decisions a long way out but by postponing it and then running it today we’ve been able to keep the event going and 200-plus is a pretty good result all things considered.”
The first women across the line were 1st Chloe Bateup 19:21, 2nd Rebecca Henderson 20:10.2 and Gretel Squire 21:38.9.
Locals who finished the race included the following:
TILLEY Justin 18:49.3, HARRISON Hamish 19:52.9, PLANT Luke 20:16.4, ROWE Mark 20:26.1, MUIR Luke 20:39.9, FLEISNER Robert 21:47.4, BARRY Joel 22:07.4, HARRIS Kris 22:33.3, RICHARDS Eli 22:44.6, HETEBRUEG Andre 22:57.2, BARRY Bill 23:08.6, GRIFFIN Matthew 23:15.2, BUTTON Maddy 23:25.7, BUXTON Kelsey 23:48.9, BUXTON Shane 23:52.2, ONLEY Thomas 24:09.8, WRAGG Ben 24:44.7, HEENAN Kuga 24:46.8, HADDON Joshua 25:28.4, MAHON Debbi 25:30.1.
WHITE Ben 25:36.9, PRICE Brodie 25:40.7, HART Jozz 26:16.9, ARCEO Max 26:17.1, CHISHOLM Andy 26:24.2, ROYCE Carina 26:43.1, CLARKE Abbey 26:43.4, WAIN Mackenzie 26:56.8, MOORE Emma 27:03.4, RANSOM Aaron 28:11.9, AITKEN Scott 28:12.0, MONAHAN Lucy 28:14.4, CLOTTU Josh 29:00.2, EISEN Hannah 29:05.7, MOSCHETTI Cara 29:16.2, HARRIS Kirsty 29:17.8, INGAMELLS Thomas 29:34.7, HERRINGTON Suzie 29:48.8, FINCHER Rebeka 29:57.9, VAN DER WEERD-ARCEO Melina 30:02.4.
O’DONOHUE Mark 30:17.9, MATTHEWS Robert 30:33.6, YUSKO Bill 31:01.1, SOUSSA Luke 31:06.3, WYLIE Claire 31:13.7, TUFF Stephen 31:18.3, WALTON Brooke 31:46.4, INGOLD Katherine 32:00.6, COSTELLO Rachel 32:09.4, WEBBER Neil 32:18.8, AITKEN Christina 32:39.2, EMERY Mick 33:15.6, BURNS Kellie 33:44.6, FURNISS Simon 34:27.8, TURNER Bridget 34:57.6, PLAGANYI Ildiko 37:27.9, LANCASTER Donna 39:13.4, CLEELAND Pip 41:00.8, WRIGHT Phil 41:27.7.