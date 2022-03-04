LOOK, they’re not saying you should go out and give your builder a hug!
Particularly during the pandemic, that’s not advised, but peak industry body, Master Builders Victoria (MBV), is asking Victorians to be “kind and patient” with builders and tradespeople battling one of the most pressure-packed periods the sector has ever seen.
A shortage of materials, especially imported building products because of the pandemic, a lack of tradesmen and unprecedented demand for new housing, not to mention the rising cost of goods and services is adding to the stress.
But, according to Master Builders Victoria CEO Rebecca Casson “everyone is trying their best in some exceptionally unique and challenging circumstances”.
“Our industry contributes over 46 per cent of the state’s tax revenue, with the housing sector alone generating $3 in economic activity for every $1 invested,” Ms Casson said, stressing how important building and construction is to the economy.
“Every $1 million of residential building construction industry output supports nine jobs across the economy. As Victoria emerges from COVID-19, we rely on building and construction for our economic recovery.
“However, we know that many of our regional members are continuing to report significant supply issues with building materials and trades.”
A director of TS Constructions, a building firm based in Wonthaggi, Mark Paterson, said he believed the situation with building supplies had actually improved in the past few months, but staffing, not so much.
“It’s settled down a bit but it’s still up and down, especially on imported products,” Mr Paterson said.
He said the problem with the shortage of framing timber had eased since Christmas, although there were still long wait times on timber and many other products.
There’s also been the steady rise in material costs, he said.
“The main issue for us has been the shortage of labour. This is the second round of advertisements we’ve placed, looking to try and recruit carpenters from south-east Melbourne and locally but this time we’re hardly had a reply.”
Mr Paterson said it had always been the case that builders would look to adapt designs, in consultation with clients, based on the availability of alternative products, but this was more the situation during the present shortage of materials, especially overseas products.
While the international supply chains constraints were unforeseen, they continue to critically impact our industry, said Ms Casson, affecting the broader Australian economy – including housing affordability.
In addition to these supply constraints, there has been increased demand, said MBV.
No where more so than in Bass Coast.
In recent years, the number of dwellings approved in Bass Coast Shire has increased significantly, from 412 in 2014/15 to 632 in 2018/19, a five year average of 537 per year.
This year, 2021-22, we already look likely to better that figure, despite the lack of new building blocks in the key markets of Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Phillip Island.
At its February 2022 council meeting, Bass Coast reported 334 planning applications to the end of December 2021, many of them for new home projects.
San Remo in particular is a construction powerhouse.
MBV says loan applications across the state underscore that demand.
“During the last three months of 2021, the number of loans to owner-occupiers for home renovations was 77.8 per cent higher than a year earlier, with the pace of growth even stronger for investors (+87.2 per cent).
“Victoria is not alone in experiencing supply shortages. Current conditions have seen a reduced capacity in supply chains for building products across Australia and overseas. Specifically, at MBV, we know that builders are waiting up to nine months for trusses and up to 16 weeks for LVLs – just two examples of the delays, with the shortages likely to continue into 2023,” Ms Casson said.
“We urge our members to work closely with clients to discuss alternative timeframes, and we also strongly advise customers to plan for price increases.
“MBV is asking Victorians to be kind and patient with builders and tradespeople, especially as everyone is trying their best in some exceptionally unique and challenging circumstances.”
Since May 2021, MBV has consistently advocated about supply chain issues and their impact on the building and construction industry.
“We are currently awaiting a government report on supply shortages, which we hope will provide some long-term solutions to this current issue.”