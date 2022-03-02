EVERY now and then, an opportunity arises that is too good to pass, and this is one of those times.
The Shady Oaks Café in Leongatha is an extremely popular business in what has to be said is one of the most tranquil venues in town to sit and enjoy a coffee or a meal amongst the beautiful leafy Oak trees.
The opportunity here is to buy the property and the business in a walk-in walk out scenario. If you don’t want the business, then you can on-sell or lease out the café or alternatively set up your own business (STCA).
The building is set on approximately 1000m2 and offers approximately 15 on-site car spaces (which is gold when it comes to getting a permit for an alternative business).
The building has been completely renovated with no expense spared. It offers both inside and outside dining, with a magnificent multipurpose catering deck to the front of the building.
Step inside and you are greeted with a comfortable dining space that gives a real ‘home dining’ experience and is complemented by the current superb ‘homemade’ style of menu and a lovely gas log fire to set the ambience.
The entrance features a warm timber reception, topped off with a Expobar coffee machine and with a first-class commercial kitchen hidden away. Prep rooms include a full commercial kitchen, prep room/second kitchen, storeroom, staff toilet and more.
Adjacent to the dining room, tucked away is two toilets, including a full ‘accessible toilet suite’.
This well-established business is ready to take to the next level (if desired) to further catering ventures, including longer trading hours (STCA).
The features of this building and business are too extensive to mention. Contact Andrew Newton of Alex Scott & Staff on 0402 940 320 today for a private inspection or to discuss further.
GST conditions will apply. Please seek advice from your accountant.
5 Young Street, Leongatha
For Sale $795,000 WIWO
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320