COMMUNITY organisations and volunteers from Korumburra have joined forces with The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) to strengthen the resilience of the region so it’s prepared for the future, as part of a multi-year, community-led program.
Through this program, community members and grassroots organisations from Korumburra will collaborate and work alongside FRRR to identify and develop initiatives and actions to strengthen the community.
Korumburra local Dr Grace Couchman said: “The last two years have been very challenging but they have also brought lots of new families to the Korumburra community and helped us all reflect on what community really means.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can learn about the resources in our community and what we can create to make us stronger.
“Over the last eight months, we have spoken extensively with members of the Korumburra community,” Nina O’Brien of FRRR’s Disaster Resilience and Recovery Lead added.
“From these discussions, we know that they would like to strengthen their capacity to leverage and adapt to some of the social, environmental, technological, demographic and physical changes that are planned for, or already underway, in Korumburra.
“Local leaders are keen to ensure the community and its residents have the knowledge, capacity, networks and resources to be better prepared for unexpected changes and natural disaster events that may disrupt positive community life.
“This program will support them to do just that and build on the great work they’re already doing.”
In addition to the facilitation support, the communities will have access to funding that supports community participation, priority actions and initiatives, and engages a local community role.
The program will begin in March with a series of activities. It will kick off with an information session held online on March 7, 2022.
Community members who are interested in finding out more and getting involved are encouraged to contact local community member, Noelene Cosson 0438 551 605 or Jacqui Bell, DR:FR program coordinator on 1800 170 020.