A 27-YEAR-OLD South Dudley man has been charged with intentionally cause injury, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and breaching a court order following an alleged stabbing.
The incident occurred at South Dudley on Wednesday, March 23, where a male victim was allegedly stabbed at a South Dudley Road address shortly after 4pm.
The victim, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition and put in an induced coma following the incident.
The accused has been remanded to appear before the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on April 7.
Investigators believe both parties are known to each other.
Charges laid after alleged stabbing
A 27-YEAR-OLD South Dudley man has been charged with intentionally cause injury, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and breaching a court order following an alleged stabbing.