MULTI-AWARD-WINNING performer Chris Gregory (otherwise affectionately known as Christof) played artist in residence to Bass Coast College’s year 8 and 9 students across three days in late March.
“It’s an exciting time to come back with four decades’ experience and give a little bit of joy and spark (in the classroom),” Christof explained.
“Theatre is a discipline.
“It’s about the distance travelled from start to end.
“In arts, never judge what someone is doing – we appreciate where they’ve come from, where they are at and where they are going.”
As explained by Bass Coast College’s drama teacher, Emily Mitchell, a teacher’s biggest fear is dousing the spark in a student.
“I want students to feel they are in a safe space – a place where good things happen – to have a voice, ideas.”
The joy of creativity and an increase in content, in particular short-form videos, means it has never been a better time for students to explore their potential.
An expert in improv, Christof explained the process of overcoming blocks could also change people’s lives.
“Drama is a safe space. It’s confidence-building. It’s allowing individuals to come up with their own solutions – problem-solving.
“Improv is one of the drama units,” Emily added.
“We knew a talented expert in the field, and with limited access to outside performances, we wanted the students to experience ‘an artist in residence’.”
A great professional development tool, and after many years locked down due to COVID, students are starting to feel the joy again.
“This could be a renaissance!” Christof beamed.