• A Grade, Division 2
WONTHAGGI Club has pulled off a massive upset in the A2 semi-final, beating minor premiers MDU, who only lost one game all season.
Club batted first at the Leongatha Turf, and opener Harry West steadily worked his way to 27.
He was also backed up by Mitch Davey who made a solid 28, setting up Wonthaggi for a big total.
Rohan Todd 28 and Jy Hull 29* then started to score quickly and before MDU knew it, Wonthaggi were 7/195 after 50 overs.
With the form some of MDU’s batters have been in this year, they would’ve seen 196 as a very reachable total, but Club’s bowlers were on their a-game early.
The first three batters couldn’t reach double digits, and a 25 from captain Joel Sinclair slightly shifted the momentum, until he was also forced to head back to the pavilion.
Club’s dominant bowling performance continued in the latter stages of the innings, with Stewart Beaumont taking 4/8 from four overs and they had MDU all out for 114 in the 33rd over.
Toner takes Tigers to big dance
FOSTER captain Josh Toner has pulled his side one step closer to an A2 premiership, taking three wickets and making 48 runs in their convincing semi-final win over Korumburra on Butch West Oval.
Foster won the toss and boldly sent Korumburra in, a strategy that would pay off early.
Rumesh Rangana’s half century at first drop made it look like Foster were going to regret their decision, but wickets kept falling around him, with three of their top five batters failing to score a run.
Cory Arnold added a much needed 20 runs, but Foster remained well on top, bowling out the Cobras for 120 in 40 overs.
Jake Staley played a big part in the Cobras struggles, taking 3/18 off nine overs, as did Toner taking 3/4 off three overs.
Jack Gay 36 and Toner 48 had a 69-run opening partnership to all but sew up the win, and with some more solid scores, Foster moved past Korumburra three wickets down in the 36th over.