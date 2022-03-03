By Sam Watson
• C Grade, Division 1
NERRENA has kept a first-place finish in contention, bowling out Korumburra for just 65 at the Leongatha Velodrome.
The visiting Cobras elected to bat after winning the toss and it wasn’t going their way for the entire innings.
Captain Tim Morrison churned out a 22 but the bowling foursome of Poly Joseph, Will Croatto, Mitch Croatto and Tadgh Gannon proved to be too much.
Will Croatto finished with 4/17 off seven and Gannon picked up 3/8 off 5.4 overs.
Nerrena ran into some early trouble in their small run chase, galling to 5/37, but Gannon got them across the line by four wickets in the 18th over with an unbeaten 26.
Cocksedge helps Demons chase down Diggers
MDU’S Wayne Cocksedge has led his side to victory, with a 45-run knock in their run chase against OMK at Dumbalk Recreation Reserve.
Captain Patrick Beadel 21 got OMK’s innings off to a reasonable start and then David O’Neill 21 replicated his skipper’s score.
But that was all OMK could throw at their opposition, and they were bowled out for 101 in the 30th over.
Jason Riley finished with the best figures, taking 3/16 off seven.
Cocksedge was in ripping form at the start of MDU’s chase and his 45 combined with Gary Webster’s 25* and Riley’s 22* got them past the Diggers in the 18th over, just two wickets down.
McLean makes Koony pay
WONTHAGGI Club’s Kevin McLean has again blown the opposition away with a dominant knock at the top of the order.
Koonwarra L/RSL batted first at McMahon Reserve and if it weren’t for a 21 from Adam Norton, their 98 would’ve been an even smaller total.
Luke McGuirk led the way with the ball, taking 3/9 off seven overs.
Then when the time came to chase the runs, McLean was front and centre, blasting 83 off 53 balls to get Wonthaggi the eight-wicket win in the 13th over.
• C Grade, Division 2
KB knock off ladder leaders
KILCUNDA Bass has beaten Phillip Island Blue in an extremely tight but low scoring affair, that may have been a preview for the C2 grand final.
After two early wickets fell, Captain Gavin Koch 28 recovered KB’s innings and then a 27 from Ashley Joseph swung the momentum their way. But the tail end couldn’t offer anything, and they were all out for 82.
Kilcunda Bass’ bowlers were up to the challenge bowling out Phillip Island Blue for 75 and picking up the win by seven runs.
Joseph had a good performance with ball in hand, taking 3/19 off 7.4, and Praneeth Panduka finished with brilliant figures, picking up 3/4 off five overs.
Tuckett, Town too good for Glen Alvie
LEONGATHA Town has beaten Glen Alvie by 51 runs at Glen Alvie Recreation reserve, thanks to a 64-run innings from Nicholas Tuckett.
Town chose to bat first, and it was Justin Pouw 22 and Michael Warren 27 who got the scoreboard ticking over early.
And then Tuckett arrived at the crease and his 64 runs got Town to 4/156 after 35 overs.
Glen Alvie was up against it from the start, with multiple early wickets falling early on.
Kyle Davidson 28 had a crack at a comeback, but it wasn’t to be, and Town took the chocolates getting Glen Alvie all out for 105 in the 34th over.
Yuthil Ratnaike had the best figures for the Scorpions, taking 3/14 off six overs.
PI Yellow put away Koony Blue
PHILLIP Island Yellow has remained in third spot, keeping the possibility of an all Phillip Island grand final alive, by beating Koonwarra L/RSL at Leongatha Secondary College on Saturday.
Koonwarra batted first, and some mediocre scores were littered throughout the innings, with captain Jessica Bohn adding a valuable 20* before they were bowled out for 104.
Phillip Island also lost a few wickets early, but the 27 from captain Daniel McCausland and the 21 from Tarryn Allan got them a five-wicket win in the 25th over.