THIS is not a feminist, anti-men movement. It’s not even a movement for equality.
It’s a movement for the proactive prevention of unnecessary illness and disease for women.
Did you know only $2.05 is spent per woman per year on women’s health? It’s less than a cup of coffee, hell it’s even less than a Nescafe instant coffee.
COVID-19 has exacerbated and hampered the problem, but the rising level of illness if not stopped will exceed $41.2 billion.
Based on consensus data from 2016 that equates to a cost to the Victorian taxpayer of $13,647 per woman.
At $2.05, women’s health services are only able to reach 16 per cent of women in Victoria, and the CEOs of Victoria’s 12 women’s health services are calling for an immediate uplift in investment to secure the health and wellbeing of Victorian women.
The release of data shows Victorian women are sicker, more anxious and depressed since the commencement of the pandemic is alarming and should spur immediate action.
Together they are calling for women’s health services funding to be increased from $2.05 per woman to $5.75 per woman.
The cost of a barista coffee.
They want first time investments for women with disabilities, Indigenous women and LGBTIQ women and trans and gender diverse people and a boost for migrant and refugee women, too.
Victorian women are sick of their health being short-changed. Victorian women are tired of their health services being in crisis.
“Women’s health services were funded $4.35 per woman when we started; now it’s down to $2.05 per woman.
“This is not enough to beat the crisis we’re seeing in women’s health in Victoria. This spare change funding is making women sicker,” said Tricia Currie, Women’s Health Services Council chair.
The mental health fallback from COVID-19 has been diabolical. In one month alone, there was a 2800 per cent increase at the Women’s Mental Health Clinic at The Alfred Hospital.
Sixty per cent of women with a disability have reported experiencing harassment in the mental health system.
Less than half of all Victorian women reported meeting minimum physical activity requirements. Heart disease and dementia are the number one and two causes of death in women, and both can be prevented through exercise.
In simple, it is clear from the data that women’s health across the state has reached a crisis point – the funding is simply failing women.
“On the back of significant climate change disasters, the pandemic has further exacerbated the already high rates of gender inequality, health inequality and violence for women living in rural areas,” said Kate Graham, CEO of Gippsland Women’s Health.
Consequently, we are now seeing even greater incidence of violence against women, anxiety and depression, psychological distress, homelessness, harmful drinking, inactivity and obesity, sexually transmitted infections, teenage pregnancy and smoking in rural areas like Gippsland.
“The continued lack of timely and appropriate access to a range of health services and support options is no longer acceptable to our women and we call for a greater investment so that rural and remote women can remain healthy and safe and continue to contribute to Victoria’s recovery,” Ms Graham concluded.
“Social, economic and health data all show women have borne the brunt of the pandemic, further entrenched gender inequality and impacting the lives of women, families and communities,” said Dianne Hill, Women’s Health Victoria CEO.
“We need urgent and dedicated investment in primary prevention through the women’s health program to reverse this decline so we can support and sustain women to build a strong, resilient and gender equal society where no-one is left behind.”
Turning the statistics into real stories is not difficult either, with Amanda Kelly, CEO of Women’s Health Goulburn North East, sharing Lyn’s story. Lyn (not her real name) is a survivor of child sexual abuse.
After COVID hit, she had to supervise her daughter’s home learning and give up her job. Lyn and her husband fought, which turned violence during COVID.
Lyn found herself alone, highly stressed and self-harming.
“She didn’t want to ask for help – everyone was under stress.
“She was okay until the morning her daughter found her unconscious in bed.”
Lyn’s daughter was able to talk to her teacher, who contacted a local mum. By the time the ambulance arrived, Lyn had been unconscious for hours.
Lyn is slowly recovering but is learning to live with the damage that a low-level infection caused; left untreated for weeks, she now has a brain injury.
It sounds made up; you couldn’t make it up. But it’s real. Every single one of those things is real.
When women work, economies grow. When women flourish, communities bloom. When men stand for equality, women become equal.
And when women’s health services receive a bit more than small change, disease, illness and complications around childbirth can be prevented.
If you need help, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732 or Safe Steps 1800 015 188. For support, talk to a GP or SANE Australia on 1800 18 SANE (7263) or sane.org or Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au.