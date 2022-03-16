CONSTRUCTION of Phillip Island’s new $2.3m CFA station has been delayed by almost a year due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The new station, located on Ventnor Road in Cowes, was scheduled to open in spring last year but is now expected to be completed mid-year, a CFA spokesperson confirmed.
“The community may see changed traffic conditions during various stages of construction due to external water infrastructure works,” the spokesperson said.
“Once construction is complete, planning for an official opening will commence.”
The new station will feature four motor room bays for firefighting appliances, a breathing apparatus maintenance room, meeting rooms, kitchen and offices.
The state government had announced funding for the station in late 2018, as the current facility at Settlement Road was deemed outdated.
Land for the new station was acquired on Ventnor Road, as the existing site was too small to redevelop