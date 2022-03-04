MEENIYAN Dumbalk United’s junior football coordinator and under 11s coach Dave Trotman believes the 2022 season is going to be a big one for the Demons.
“We’re looking really good and we’re planning on having a full complement of teams this year, including an under 11s team,” he said. “Girls are welcome for both the under 11s and under 13s.”
Trotman has played more than 200 senior games at MDU and Leongatha, and also had three years coaching the MDU seniors. At junior levels, he coached five seasons at MDU and Leongatha, with stints in charge of the under 14s, 15s and 18s.
Along with the under 11s, the Demons’ other junior teams include the under 13s and under 15s (Central Gippsland Junior Football League) and under 18s (Mid Gippsland).
The draw will see the under 11s and 13s games scheduled for Sundays, while the under 15s will play mainly on Saturday (with a few games also scheduled for Sunday). The under 18s will be a strictly Saturday affair.
“We’ve assembled some experienced coaches. Gene Vanderzalm, the principal at Meeniyan Primary School, will continue in the role of under 18s coach after a really successful 2021,” Trotman said.
Vanderzalm has a wealth of football experience, with 200-plus senior games with Monash Blues, Churchill, Undera and Murchison (captain coach) – along with eight years of junior coaching experience with Leongatha and MDU.
Hugh Langenburg has been pencilled in as under 15s coach. A primary school teacher at Mirboo North, Landenburg played junior football with the club.
His CV also includes seven years with the AFL, working in various roles encouraging community participation in the game. In addition, he was operations manager at Ashburton Junior Football Club for five years – connecting the club with high-profile coaching and football figures.
Under 13s coach is yet to be announced.
“MDU prides itself on being a family club and we enjoy dinner together on Thursday night after training.”
Training will be on Thursday nights; under 11s and 13s start at 4pm, under 15s start at 4.30pm and under 18s start at 5pm – with a pie night/registration night on Thursday, March 17 at 5pm. Under 18s start training on Wednesday, March 2 at 5pm.