OUR farmers, who play the key role in contributing 30 per cent of Australia’s output, have a right to be protected from feral, animal welfare campaigners.
But the new Livestock Management Amendment (Animal Activism) Bill 2021, introduced into State Parliament last week, should be beefed up to provide sufficient deterrent, in the form of on-the-spot-fines, to make activists think twice about interfering with farm operations.
That’s the view of Eastern Victoria MP, the daughter of a lifetime dairy farmer, Melina Bath, who was the lead speaker on proposed amendments to the Bill last week.
“This bill started three years ago. Victorian farmers have waited for two years for this legislation to come into the house, and it appears to me that they are going to have to wait longer if the government shuts down debate on this bill this evening — a further delay in having vital protections for our law-abiding farmers in terms of their property, their stock, their farms, and their families.”
The Bill was delayed last Thursday.
Ms Bath told the story of Gippy Goat Café operators Penny and John Gommans, who were forced to shut down their paddock to the plate business at Yarragon when 70 activists “stormed into their property”, stole animals and created havoc in 2019, ultimately without penalty.
“It is really important that farmers have the right to conduct their business in a lawful manner. If people feel that there are issues relating to animal welfare, there are channels wide open for people to make those comments. Agriculture Victoria has a channel that people can go to and make a complaint, and those complaints are followed up. Police can follow up and local councils can. We know that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 is being reviewed and updated but there are avenues for people who have concerns,” Ms Bath said.
She is proposing on-the-spot-fines for individuals to be raised to $20,809 in the worst cases of interference.
The Nationals’ leader Peter Walsh also wants farmers to be protected from the controversial riverside camping legislation.
“Our amendments will also fix Labor’s plan to exclude a farmer’s river frontage licensed land from protection.
“These farms are far more than businesses or even livelihoods, they are people’s homes,” Mr Walsh said.