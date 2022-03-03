MARCH celebrates International Women’s Day, and Meeniyan Art Gallery is not one to miss this!
Their first International Women’s Day show is a supersize group exhibition of women artists expressing themes of connection, vulnerability, feminine energy and emergence.
‘Immeasurable – Eleven Women Artists’ is on from March 2 to 28, with an awesome collection of women artmakers who will feature across all three gallery spaces.
Artists include Kim McDonald, Anne Miller, Ann Parry, Anthea Williams, Lucy Hersey, Jasmine Susic, Sarah Parkes, Amanda Diamond, Miriam Potts, Olivia O’Connor and Ellen Taylor.
‘Immeasurable – Eleven Women Artists’ is an energetic celebration of women’s creativity. These dynamic artists embrace the themes of connection, vulnerability, expression, nature, feminine energy and emergence to present a vibrant diversity of artworks.
Creative works are presented across a vibrant range of media, including clay, ochre, shell, rope, wood, paint, print media, performance and digital media.
This exhibition is united by making connections between artists and materials, artists and environments, artists and animals and relations between artists themselves. Connections can also be found between artworks by looking for the exhibition themes. You are encouraged to make your own connections by forming relations with these artworks.
Meet the artists will take place across the long weekend of March 12, 13 and 14.