SOUTH Gippsland Landcare Network (SGLN) is wrapping up its Enhancing Soil Biology project with an online seminar on March 22.
The Enhancing Soil Biology project has been running for three years, with the goal of working with local farmers to help them learn about soil biology and how to improve it on their farms.
The seminar will include an overview of the education program delivered through the project and how you can access this.
Organisers will also explain the on-ground treatments that were applied on 30 farms and what monitoring has taken place.
Scientific advisor to the project, Dr Mary Cole, will discuss the results, and some participating farmers will share what they learnt and what they’re doing now on their farms.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the seminar, which will run from 10am to 12pm.
Register online at enhancingsoilbiology.eventbrite.com.au and the Zoom link will be sent to you. For further information, contact Cassie at cassie@sgln.net.au or 0448 739 559.
This project is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment through funding from the federal government’s National Landcare Program.