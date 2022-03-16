THE sun was shining and the races close, making it the perfect day at the Stony Creek Racecourse on Sunday for the Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup.
Kicking off at 12.35pm, the first race was won by Black Ivory.
With drinks flowing and betting hot, hats for fashion and the sun, it was a guaranteed winner for young and old alike.
Picnics and flavours of the world on offer, the heat was of little deterrent as families united after two years apart.
Vardani took home the main race, Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup at 4.25pm, followed by Scarlet Tufty and Dogmatic in third.
Other winners on the day included Amy & Ash Yargi’s trained Allyrock ridden by Mikaela Lawrence for race two Meeniyan IGA Plus Liquor Maiden Plate.
And Turf Flyer trained by Lyn Shand and ridden by
Arron Lynch took home race three, the Fish Creek Hotel Maiden Plate.
In a close finish, John Pascoe’s trained Blistering ridden by jockey Lewis German secured first in front of Donna Natalina for the Meeniyan Hotel BM64 Handicap, whilst the Dr Michael Bourke (OAM) Saddling Stalls 0-58 Hcp, another close finish, was won by Greg Eurell’s trained Fight for Victory ridden by Thomas Stockdale in front of Kapara.
The Danny O’Brien MP 0-58 Handicap was a close race between Chris Hyland’s trained Witchachar Star and Jack Laing’s Let’s Prosper with Witchachar Star ridden by Beau Mertens winning by 0.2 lengths.
Peppino trained by Damien Walkley and ridden by Lewis German claimed the final race, the Brandt Leongatha 0-58 Handicap two lengths in front of Little Richie Turf.