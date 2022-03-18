By Chloe Kent
THE ‘Immeasurable Eleven Artists’ exhibition at Meeniyan Art Gallery features a distinctive timber and glass sculpture entitled ‘Blue Moon Rising’.
Available for sale, the piece was created by Olivia O’Connor (oliviaoconnor.com.au).
Enjoying simplicity and taking a moment to sit back and contemplate is the message behind Olivia’s work.
“For me, it’s about finding your own peace,” Olivia explains.
“It’s exciting to be part of a collaboration. Having a shared goal for an exhibition, it’s been lovely to be involved and much more a team effort.”
Specialising in handmade rocking horses and rocking horse restoration in South Gippsland, Olivia’s proudest moment was when she was able to quit her part-time job and fully immerse in her artistry.
“I grew up on a farm on the Mornington Peninsula. It was the perfect environment to develop a love for natural materials, such as wood and leather, and to appreciate the beauty of the countryside.”
Working with timber and natural products in high school led to Olivia studying Furniture Design and Construction at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology before being accepted into Prop Making at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney.
“I missed working with timber, and as my final assignment I had to make a rocking horse.
“After NIDA, I didn’t want to live in the city anymore and my parents had moved to Gippsland.
“I’m inspired by the natural world – being outside with animals, down at the beach.”
Olivia ensures she maintains structured business hours and heads to her studio every day.
“Being full-time, you cannot wait. Plus, I’d rather have nights to myself.
“My work is quite varied and for that reason my favourite piece is always the one I am working on. Varied techniques and materials keep it fresh.
“I really enjoy working and am lucky to be encouraged and supported to keep doing it.”
Inspiring younger generations, in particular girls, it is not uncommon for Olivia to receive photos of woodwork projects they are working on.
“It’s lovely seeing their photos.
“Ninety-nine per cent of my work is traditional tools and techniques.
“To young boys and girls, I say give it a go – you don’t need a lot of expensive equipment – you can start with a saw and hammer.”
Another feather in Olivia’s cap is her classes – teaching her skills to young and old alike.
“I’m excited to be returning to hosting classes. My dates for 2022 will be announced at the end of March.
“Teaching people to use the tools and techniques, their approach reminds me of when I first started.”
An artisan of the past, Sovereign Hill will host Olivia’s class in their new custom CRAFT (Centre for Rare Arts & Forgotten Trades) facility later this year.
Together local artists Laura Dortmans, Lucy Hersey and Olivia will also be exhibiting new works together in an upcoming June show ‘Material Obsession’ at Cook Street Collective Gallery in Flinders.
Catch ‘Blue Moon Rising’ and other works of art at Meeniyan Art Gallery on now until March 28.