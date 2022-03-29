THERE’S a festival of more than 40 free events and programs at your local library these school holidays.
Join in t-shirt designing, dragon egg making, movies, crafts, play Minecraft or Dungeons and Dragons, join the zombie apocalypse and discover the wonderful world of gems – and that really is just the beginning.
The 2022 Meetup festival of events for young people is being held in the first week of the term one school holidays.
Meetup is a festival of fun and unique events for teens and young adults hosted by Myli – My Community Library across Bass Coast, Baw Baw and South Gippsland Shires.
Harness your imagination and explore a fantastic world of adventure with Dungeons and Dragons on Saturday, April 9, at Wonthaggi at 10am and Wednesday, April 13, at Warragul at 1pm.
Get creative with an introduction to Aerosol Art workshop with State of the Art Murals on Monday, April 11, at Drouin at 9.30am and 1.30pm.
Play Minecraft side by side with friends on Monday, April 11, at Warragul at 4pm.
Join an African drumming workshop with master drummer Abli for a hands-on, fun-filled interactive experience on Monday, April 11, at Foster at 11am and Leongatha at 4pm.
Learn to Draw Manga with Kenny Chan on Tuesday, April 12, at Trafalgar at 11am and Warragul at 2pm.
Join a PlayStation and Xbox Party on Tuesday, April 12, at Drouin 3pm and 4pm.
Transform yourself into a zombie with latex, face paint, fake blood splatters and join the Zombie Apocalypse on Wednesday, April 13, at Mirboo North at 11am and Korumburra at 3pm.
Try the Bollywood Jai Ho! Dance Workshops on Thursday, April 14, at Wonthaggi at 11.30am and Inverloch at 2.30pm.
And there’s so much more school holiday fun to be had, including Easter activities, a wide range of craft, stop motion workshop and movies.
Don’t forget to explore all the free resources available at Myli Libraries:
* Borrow outdoor equipment, including surfboards, skateboards and frisbees.
* Borrow e-audiobooks and e-books.
* Borrow digital magazines including Total Girl, K-Zone, National Geographic, Minecraft World and Animal Tales.
* Learn to code with Busy Code and Coderz.
* Get creative with CreativeBug online video craft tutorials.
For more information, including event bookings, please visit myli.org.au or call 1800 HI MYLI (1800 44 6954).