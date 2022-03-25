By Ken Barnes
FREEMASONS, ladies and friends from around South Gippsland came together last Wednesday at the Wonthaggi Bowls Club to challenge the inaugural Powlett Lodge District 109 trophy.
Some, like myself, had never bowled before but nonetheless thoroughly enjoyed the event. Each lodge team of two were allocated a bowler to show us the ropes and several Freemasons were expert bowlers anyway. The result was a clear win for the Phillip Island Lodge led by Tony Heppleston.
The match was followed by a barbecue and refreshments and a chance to catch up with members as far away as Warragul and Mirboo North. Others were from Wonthaggi and the Island.
Tony is now the proud guardian of the trophy on behalf of his lodge for the next 12 months; then it will be contested again at his local club.
I wish to thank all of those who supported the event and special thanks to Wally Liegion and the Wonthaggi Bowling Club.